Flamingo Land shortlisted for regional award

Flamingo Land Resort Yorkshire have announced they are a finalist in the Day Out With The Kids Family Favourites Awards.

It is hoping for a win in the ‘Best Animal Day Out’ category where they have been shortlisted for the Yorkshire region.

The attraction which includes theme parks, zoo and holiday resort, will be competing for the title against Yorkshire Wildlife Park, The Tropical Butterfly House, Scarborough Sea Life Sanctuary, Swithens Farm Shop Limited and Bridlington Bird of Prey and Animal Park.

A spokesperson from Flamingo Land, said: "We are in the category for ‘Best Animal Day Out’ and with our zoo welcoming so many wonderful babies this year alongside the amazing work our keepers do every day, it would be fantastic to win this award!

"Thank you so much in advance for all of your support."

Day out with the kids' first annual Family Favourites Awards aims to recognise attractions going the extra mile to deliver a great family day out.

It's now up to the public vote to crown the regional winners, who will then be in with a chance to be awarded the national category title.

To submit your vote visit www.awards.dayoutwiththekids.co.uk/vote-yorkshire/

Voting closes on November 2 and winners will be announced on November 12.