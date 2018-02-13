Flippin’ great day expected in Scarborough today

Scarborough’s Pancake Day traditions are all set to take place today – including the skipping!

Today special events will take place in the town’s South Bay for the annual Shrove Tuesday celebrations.

The ringing of the Pancake Bell will happen at noon near the lifeboat station.

The Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Martin Smith and the Mayoress Cherry Smith, will do the honours.

The Pancake Bell was moved from its usual location of North Street last year due to roadworks.

The annual fancy dress Pancake Race, organised by Scarborough Council and Yorkshire Coast Radio, will once again be held at in Foreshore Road this year instead of of Aberdeen Walk. People wanting to take part can arrive and sign up ready for a noon start.

The worthy winners will take home the much coveted “Golden Frying Pan”.

The Harbour Bar have offered to give free ice-cream vouchers from the Harbour Bar for every participant in this year’s race.

Skipping on Shrove Tuesday at Scarborough seafront has been a tradition for more than 100 years.

Scarborough is the only town where Shrove Tuesday long-rope skipping takes place – and this year it falls during half-term for school children.