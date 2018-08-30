Flixton’s Hill signs off agonisingly short of century

Flixton 3rds batsman Geoff Hill almost signed off a distinguished career with a fitting century on Saturday, but he was run out agonisingly short.

The 54-year-old, who had decided to retire after over 40 years of playing local cricket, was run-out on 99 during his team’s Beckett League Division Three defeat against Mulgrave 2nds.

He still had a day to remember though, having opened up the batting with elder brother Pete, who has also stepped away from the game following the end of this season.

Geoff said: “It would have been the perfect way to end things, but sadly it didn’t happen.

“I needed four off the last over, but I got stuck because I was too tired to hit it.

“From the last ball we tried to run a couple, but their fielder threw in the only one to go over the stumps in the entire innings and I was five yards short.

“In my last game for Hunmanby before I moved to Flixton a few years ago I was out for 98, but that is the way it goes.

“It was a bit frustrating, but it is better than finishing off with a duck, I would have got some stick if I’d have done that.”

Geoff’s knock came from 155 balls and he made a solid contribution with brother Pete (21) at the start of the Flixton innings to take the score to 81.

He added: “It was great to start the innings with my brother Pete, that was a great way for us to finish things off.

“I’ve done my bit now, I’ve been playing for over 40 years and it is beginning to take its toll.

“The legs, hands, arms and feet are all feeling it, it just takes a bit longer to recover.

“It has been a privilege to play at Flixton, they have taken us in and been great to us over the years.

“I’ve been told that they are keeping us in the Whatsapp group, but I’ll probably have to delete myself.

“I don’t know if I’ll miss it, I’ll have to wait until next season and see.”