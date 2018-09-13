Flixton's Norman: We’re ready for Lord’s final

Will Norman expects his young Flixton side to embrace their dream final at Lord’s on Sunday and put in a strong performance.

Flixton take on Liphook & Ripsley of the Southern Premier League at the Home of Cricket in the final of the Cricketer National Village Cup on Sunday, and Norman can’t wait to lead his side out.

“I think the closer it gets, the more real it becomes and a few nerves kick in,” said Norman.

“The guys are all excited, it’s all we’ve spoken or thought about since we won our semi-final at Fillongley. We’re ready now.

“We’re at full strength and I think the players will embrace the occasion and put in another strong performance, I just hope it’s enough for us to win the game.”

Flixton have won the toss and will use the famous home dressing room at Lord’s for Sunday’s final.

“From a personal point of view, it’s all a bit surreal, knowing we’ll be walking through the famous Long Room and out onto such a historic ground,” added the Flixton skipper.

“It’s been a real team effort so far, we don’t have a stand-out player, bat all the way down to 11 and everyone has chipped in, and hopefully that’ll be the case again on Sunday at Lord’s.”

Flixton squad: R Malthouse, S Stocks, T Norman, W Hutchinson, W Norman (c), M Nesfield, H Walmsley, J Hatton, C Stephenson, J Nesfield, M Ward (wkt), 12th man: C Anderson, Scorer: J Boddy.