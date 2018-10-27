Flood alerts issued for Yorkshire coast: Whitby, Scarborough, Bridlington and Hull at risk

Flood alerts have been issued across the Yorkshire coast this morning.

The government's flood alert system has issued four warnings along the coast of Yorkshire, affecting Whitby, Scarborough, Bridlington and Hull.

What the Environment Agency flood alerts say: Flooding is possible - be prepared

Whitby

Strong to gale force winds combined with high tides are creating large waves along the Yorkshire coast. Overtopping waves and wind-blown spray are expected to affect coastal frontages, in particular Sandsend and Whitby this evening around high tide at 18:30.

Strong winds and large waves are expected to continue throughout the weekend so please take care in coastal locations and stay away from large waves as they can be dangerous.

Scarborough

Strong to gale force winds combined with high tides are creating large waves along the Yorkshire coast. Overtopping waves and wind-blown spray are expected to affect coastal frontages, in particular around Scarborough this evening around high tide at 18:45.

Strong winds and large waves are expected to continue throughout the weekend so please take care in coastal locations and stay away from large waves as they can be dangerous.

Bridlington

Strong to gale force winds combined with high tides are creating large waves along the Yorkshire coast. Overtopping waves and wind-blown spray are expected to affect coastal frontages, in particular around Bridlington this evening around high tide at 1900.

Strong winds and large waves are expected to continue throughout the weekend so please take care in coastal locations and stay away from large waves as they can be dangerous.

Hornsea

Strong to gale force winds combined with high tides are creating large waves along the Yorkshire coast. Overtopping waves and wind-blown spray are expected to affect coastal frontages, in particular in Hornsea this evening around high tide at 19:00.

Strong winds and large waves are expected to continue throughout the weekend so please take care in coastal locations and stay away from large waves as they can be dangerous.

Kilnsea near Hull

Strong to gale force winds combined with high tides are creating large waves along the Yorkshire coast. Overtopping waves and wind-blown spray are expected to affect coastal frontages, in particular Kilnsea and Spurn Point this evening around high tide at 19:30.

Strong winds and large waves are expected to continue throughout the weekend so please take care in coastal locations and stay away from large waves as they can be dangerous.