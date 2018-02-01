Flood warning for Scarborough

High tides could cause flooding in Scarborough today.

The Environment Agency has issues the warning ahead of today's high tide.

It states: "This flood warning has been issued for the evening high tide on Thursday 1st February.

"A combination of high astronomical tides, wave action and northerly wind direction is expected to generate some overtopping of waves and spray between 3.45pm and 6.45pm in the area around Foreshore Road.

"During these times it is possible that debris may accompany wave action with areas near the coast, promenade areas and beaches being at particular risk.

"Unsettled weather conditions are expected again on Friday 2nd February before improving into the weekend. We will continue to monitor the situation and update this message with new forecast information."