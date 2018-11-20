Flood warning in force for Yorkshire Coast

The Environment Agency has issued flood warning for Sandsend and Bridlington this morning.

Flooding is possible in Sandsend between 15.30pm and 17.30pm today (Tuesday 20th November) and further forecast for 03.45am and 05.15am tomorrow (Wednesday 21st November).

In Bridlington, the area affected around Harbour Road and Floral Pavilion, flooding is possible between 12.15pm and 20.30pm today (Tuesday 20th November) and 00.15am and 06.45am tomorrow (Wednesday 21st November).

The warning has been issued as large and powerful waves are expected to overtop sea defences as a result of strong winds.

People are being advised to take care near coastal paths and promenades and not drive through flood water.

The Environment Agency are closely monitoring the situation have workers in the field to relay information and assist the emergency services and local authority.