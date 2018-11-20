Flood warnings issued for Yorkshire as 'large and powerful' storms hit coast

Flooding is set to hit several towns on the Yorkshire coast today with 'large and powerful waves' set to overcome sea defences.

The Environment Agency has issued warnings for Sandsend and Bridlington as well as an alert for Whitby:

Large and powerful waves are set to hit Yorkshire

Flood Warning - Sandsend

North Sea at Sandsend

Flooding is expected - immediate action required

Large and powerful waves are expected to overtop sea defences as a result of strong winds.

Consequently, flooding is possible between 15.30pm and 17.30pm on Tuesday 20th November 2018 and further forecast for 03.45am and 05.15am on Wednesday 21st November 2018.

People should take care near coastal paths and promenades and not drive through flood water.

We are closely monitoring the situation and have workers in the field to relay information and assist the emergency services and local authority. This message will be updated as the situation changes. Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk. If you have a flood plan, please act on it.

Flood Warning - Bridlington

Large and powerful waves are expected to overtop sea defences as a result of strong winds.

Consequently, flooding is possible between 12.15pm and 20.30pm on Tuesday 20th November 2018. Further wave overtopping with the potential to cause flooding is forecast on Wednesday 21st November 2018 between 00.15am and 06.45am.

People should take care near coastal paths and promenades and not drive through flood water. We are closely monitoring the situation and have workers in the field to relay information and assist the emergency services and local authority.

This message will be updated as the situation changes. Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk. If you have a flood plan, please act on it.

Flood Alert - Whitby

This flood alert is issued for the high tide at Scarborough. Large and powerful waves are expected to overtop sea defences at Scarborough along Marine Drive as a result of strong winds. Consequently, flooding is possible between 17:15 and 18.30 on Tuesday 20th November 2018.

These particularly high tides are because of the naturally occurring astronomical tide cycle.

We will monitor the situation and will update this information and issue warnings as required. Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk.

Be prepared to act on your flood plan.