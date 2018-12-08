Flood warnings issued in Scarborough as strong winds and 'powerful' waves are predicted

The Environment Agency has issued two flood warnings for Scarborough on Saturday evening as high winds and powerful waves hit the east coast.

The weather has deteriorated throughout the day and the warnings for Scarborough are the most severe across the country, with a further 32 flood alerts being issued.

Environment Agency officials issued the warnings earlier on Saturday and with the Met Office now now predicting more heavy rain across the region until after 8pm, there is a serious risk of flooding.

The Flood Warnings mean that flooding is expected and immediate action is required, flood alerts mean that flooding is possible and people should remain alert.

Two flood warnings have been issued for Scarborough by the Environment Agency... at Sandside and on Foreshore Road.

Environment Agency FLOOD WARNINGS: "Large and powerful waves are expected to cause spray and overtop sea defences as a result of strong onshore winds. Consequently, flooding of property is possible on Saturday 8 December. Properties at Sandside and on Foreshore Road are at risk of flooding. We are closely monitoring the situation and will update this message as new forecasts become available. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous."

There are 32 Flood Alerts across the country, but only four in Yorkshire. Again, two of these are focused on the East coast, with two others further inland around the York area.

Environment Agency FLOOD ALERT: "Large waves are expected to cause spray and some overtopping of sea defences as a result of strong onshore winds. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible on Saturday. Particular areas of concern are Scarborough and Sandsend. We are closely monitoring the situation and will update this message as new forecasts become available. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous."

The other two alerts are focused around the River Nidd and the Upper River Ouse.

Environment Agency FLOOD WARNINGS: "River levels on the Lower Nidd around Skip Bridge have risen as a result of persistent heavy rainfall. Flooding of low-lying farmland is possible. Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. The level of the River Nidd at Skip Bridge is 3m. This is now starting to rise again slightly, and a peak level of up to 3.5m is expected at around 8pm tonight. Levels will remain high through the night into Sunday. We will update this message on Saturday evening as new forecasts become available.

"River levels in York have risen following persistent heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of low-lying land, paths and the staithes is possible today, Saturday. The river level in York is now just under 2m above normal. It is expected to remain at around this level until 6pm tonight, after which it will start to rise again. A peak level of between 2.2m and 2.6m is forecast overnight. We will update this message on Saturday evening as new forecasts become available. Our incident response staff are checking defences and will operate the Foss Barrier if it is required. Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses."