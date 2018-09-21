Flooding hits Scarborough and fallen tree narrowly misses bungalow in Selby as Storm Bronagh hits Yorkshire

Storm Bronagh brought flooding and dangerously high winds to parts of Yorkshire overnight, with a falling tree narrowly missing a bungalow.

Firefighters were called out to three flooded streets in Scarborough, where they helped to pump water away from the area, divert water, isolate appliances and make properties safe.

Their first call-out was to floodwater on Westwood Road shortly before midnight.

About an hour later, they were called to Scalby Road, where flooding was affecting several properties.

Then at about 1.20am, they were called to Trafalgar Square, where a property had flooded, affecting the electrics.

Shortly before 5am, reports came in from the police that a large tree had ffallen onto a bungalow in Parkin Avenue, Selby.

Fire crews from Selby, York and Tadcaster were sent to the scene but on arrival, found that the tree had missed the home, with no-one trapped or injured.