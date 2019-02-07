Flooding on Scalby Road due to 'drainage system running to its full capacity'

Problems with the drainage system are believed to be the cause of flooding on Scalby Road.

Earlier this morning we received reports of flooding near the junction of Orchard Heights.

Flooding on Pinewood Drive.

Pinewood Drive is also affected.

North Yorkshire County Council highways area manager Richard Marr said: “This morning we received flood warning information from the land drainage authority sensors at Linden Road, Newby, which is downstream from the flooded area on Scalby Road.

"This suggests that the drainage system is running near to its full capacity and this is because of the sheer volume of water from the recent heavy rain. A local highways officer has been to the scene and arranged for sandbags and flood warning boards to be delivered.’’

The road is open but crews from the highways team are at the scene to prevent vehicles from driving through the floodwater.