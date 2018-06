Residents and train enthusiasts will be turning out to see the Flying Scotsman when it visits Scarborough this weekend.

The famous locomotive will be hauling the Scarborough Flyer on Saturday 23rd June.

Setting off from Scarborough at 6.25am on Saturday morning it will head out via Malton and York then Doncaster and Lincoln to Ealing Broadway.

Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership said the locomotive is expected to be arriving in Scarborough on Friday evening at 8.55pm.