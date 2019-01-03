Flynn McNaughton looking to make his mark at hometown club Scarborough Athletic

Flynn McNaughton is aiming to make a big impact for hometown club Scarborough Athletic after leaving York City.

The 18-year-old striker finished as youth team and reserve team top scorer with the Minstermen last season, but has since been frozen out of the action.

Following his release he has been invited down to train with Boro, which he hopes is the first step on an exciting path.

He said: "I honestly can't wait because it means a lot be given the chance to play for your hometown club.

"Hopefully they'll see something in me and I'll be able to play my part in helping to turn things around a bit at Scarborough.

"I know Robbo (Steve Roberts) and Matty Dixon very well, which will help me.

"Dave Merris sent my dad (former Scarborough FC man Mike McNaughton) a message saying that he can't believe he's going to have played alongside both a father and son, hopefully that will be the case."

McNaughton is still frustrated at being released by Conference North side York, but he has vowed to bounce back.

He added: "I did well towards the end of last season, I was very happy with my debut for York and I thought I made an impact in the other games I played.

"I was given a six-month pro contract, but at the start of it I picked up an injury that eventually needed an operation.

"I didn't recover from that until December and at that time there were no games to play for the youth team or the reserves.

"I was a victim of circumstances really, with all of the financial problems that are going on at the club, I don't think it was anybody's fault.

"Now I just want to get some games under my belt and prove to them that they were wrong to release me."