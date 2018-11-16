Folk duo’s right spirit for venue

East Yorkshire duo Jessica Lawson and Phil Simpson will be the next artists to perform at the Spirit of Yorkshire’s Distillery Sessions.

They will make their debut at the Hunmanby venue on Friday 30 November.

Inspired by a love of folk, country and Americana, the singers are known throughout Yorkshire for their interesting instrumentation and song-writing.

Distillery co-founder David Thompson is delighted to welcome the duo to the Pot Still stage. He said: “We established the monthly Distillery Sessions to bring the best local music to Hunmanby. Our criteria for selecting artists is that they must be intriguing, different and able to engage the audience – and Jessica and Phil fit the bill perfectly.

“They’ll be playing a selection of their own songs, as well as a few classics that are guaranteed to have the audience singing along.”

David and fellow co-founder Tom Mellor share a love of live music and they specifically designed the Pot Still Coffee Shop so that it could accommodate live music without overpowering the room.

Booking tickets is essential. They can be purchased by visiting www.spiritofyorkshire.co.uk or by calling 01723 891758.