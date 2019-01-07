Ford Transit van stolen from North Marine Road in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the theft of a van in Scarborough.

A white Ford Transit van, belonging to Mike Kent Car and Van Sales & Rentals, was stolen from North Marine Road just prior to 3am on Wednesday January 2.

The vehicle had been parked up securely in the vicinity of Gibson Court when it was taken from an on-street parking space. It is then believed to have been driven off in the direction of Peasholm Gap.

The vehicle is a 2011 model Ford Transit van in white with registration MT11 FTO. At the time it was stolen, it had “Mike Kent Car and Van Sales & Rentals” livery along the sides and rear.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help us return the vehicle to its rightful owner. In particular, we are asking for any immediate sightings of the vehicle on the move to be reported to the North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 999."

Investigating officer PC Liam Cromack said: “Although enquiries to trace the vehicle are still in the early stages, I am urging members of the public to keep an eye open for this vehicle and report any sightings to us.

“I’m also keen to hear from anybody who may have been in the area of North Marine Road at the time of the theft who may have seen something suspicious to get in touch, aswell as requesting owners of CCTV cameras or dashcams to check their footage. ”

Anyone else with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam Cromack. You can also email directly liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190001569.