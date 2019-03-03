Forest Holidays to provide free breaks for families in need

UK cabin holiday company Forest Holidays, which runs cabin popular at Keldy and Cropton Forests, has announced a new partnership with national charity the Family Holiday Association.

This partnership will provide free back-to-nature breaks for families coping with some of the toughest challenge’s life can bring, such as severe and long-term illness, bereavement, mental health issues, disability and domestic violence.

Bruce McKendrick, chief executive of Forest Holidays, said: “We are delighted that our partnership with the Family Holiday Association will offer 52 families most in need of a break the opportunity to reconnect with each other and renew their relationship with nature.

“Our guests genuinely feel a reconnection with the natural world that is restorative and uplifting and we very much look forward to welcoming our guests from the Family Holiday Association and sharing the fantastic experience of the forest with them.”