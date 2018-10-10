`

Former Boro boss Redfearn takes up new role

Neil Redfearn pictured with Michael Coulson, Jimmy Beadle, Ryan Blott and Carl Cook
Former Scarborough FC manager Neil Redfearn is already having a big impact in his new role.

Redfearn, who was boss at the Athletic Ground between 2005 and 2006, is helping Newcastle United coach Ben Dawson with the club's Under-23 set-up.

This followed on from a short stay in charge of Liverpool Ladies, which lasted just one game.

“It’s been great having him in as a sounding board, but with him also being able to speak the lads on the training pitch,” said Dawson.

“It’s made a real difference in a short space of time that he’s been in."