Former Darlington skipper Burgess joins Boro

Mountainous centre-back Kev Burgess has revealed that joining Scarborough Athletic was not a difficult decision.

This is despite the 31-year-old being a key figure of east coast rivals Whitby Town last season when he was on loan at the Turnbull Ground from Conference North side Darlington.

Burgess was being hunted by a number of clubs, reportedly including Whitby, after they learned that his time at the Quakers was coming to an end.

But a 20-minute call from boss Steve Kittrick was all that it took to seal the deal.

"I had another year left on my contract at Darlington, but there were a lot of clubs interested in talking to me," he said.

"Steve (Kittrick) rang me, we had a 20-minute chat and that was that.

"I suppose it was a bit difficult joining one of Whitby's rivals because I have a lot of respect for everyone at that club, I can't speak highly enough of them.

"But Scarborough are a bigger club with bigger ambitions. They will be pushing at the right end of the table next season, going for promotion.

"I'm also very close to Jimmy Beadle, having been a teammate of his during his time at Whitby.

"I keep in touch with him and I've watched videos on his Instagram of the fans and everything, I just can't wait to be a part of that."

Having helped Darlington to promotion from the Evo-Stik Premier into the Conference North a couple of seasons ago, Burgess is confident that Boro have the capability of doing the same.

He added: "I know this league inside out, it is all about being consistent and grinding out the 1-0 wins on a Tuesday night after you've spent the day at work.

"Talking to Steve, he has the passion and drive to take this club to another level, you can tell this by the recruitment they have made this summer.

"It won't be easy and you can take nothing for granted because there are some very strong sides in this division."

As well as keeping it tight at the back, Burgess will also be aiming to make his mark at the other end of the park.

"I pride myself on winning things in the air and if the attacking players can put the ball in good areas then I'll be hoping to chip in with a few goals.

"When I was on loan at Whitby at the end of last season the chances were limited, but if you look at Scarborough going forward it should be a different situation.

"My main objective is to keep a clean-sheet though. I celebrate a clean-sheet more than anything else, goals at the other end come as a bonus."