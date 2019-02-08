Former ETW Dennis printworks site in Scarborough to be demolished; 11 commercial units to be built there

A vacant printworks building in Scarborough that has been troubled by frequent arson attacks is to be demolished and replaced with new commercial units.

Scarborough Borough Council’s planning and development committee has approved plans from Thompson Homes (Yorkshire) Ltd to build 11 new units on the site of the former ETW Dennis printworks.

The committee heard that the site, which is off Melrose Street and Columbus Ravine, has been subject to trespass and arson attacks since it became vacant in 2013.

Dennis’s had a long and successful history spanning 140 years, until the company folded in 2000. It produced saucy postcards, calendars and other printed items.

Following the closure of the Melrose Street factory, the buildings have seen a variety of uses, including a photo studio, a lighting company, storage for a hotel group and the Scarborough Playzone play area.

The site lies within the Central ward area of Cllr Eric Broadbent (Lab).

Cllr Broadbent told his fellow councillors: “As ward councillor, this part of Scarborough has been an eyesore for many years once the printing works closed.

“It even got bombed during the [Second] World War I believe.

“I do know that young children have been going in there and setting the place on fire. Lots of nearby residents have been concerned about the possible health risks.

“I’m really glad these units will be put there.”

The committee approved the plans unanimously on Thursday.