Former international motorcyclist to open new cafe and dessert parlour off A64

The former American diner near Flaxton is being transformed into Kushtys Café and Dessert parlour by former international motorcycle racer Joey Thompson.

The new café has opened up six jobs for chefs and waiting staff from the local area.

Owner Joey said: “Kushtys is all about fresh, home-made Yorkshire food with an array of local produce on the menu.

“We will be serving breakfasts, light bites and main meals for all age groups.

“However, our star attraction is our dessert menu featuring 16 sundaes, warm cookie dough, freshly made waffles, Ferrero Rocher cake, Biscoff cheesecake, Nutella pie and more.”

Joey added: “Myself and my team are hoping to not only be a stop-off for passing trade on the busy A64 but to build up regular local trade as well.”

Kushtys is located on the A64 roadside between York and Malton and has a large customer car park. It also is on the Coastliner bus route for public transport.

It will be open seven days a week from 10am onwards and is scheduled to open on Tuesday (Feb 12). Follow the facebook page @kushtyscafe for updates.