Former Scarborough Athletic boss Bryan Hughes hunted by National League club

Bryan Hughes scores the goal that booked Boro promotion from the NCEL Premier
Former Scarborough Athletic joint-boss Bryan Hughes is being linked with a return to management.

Hughes, who finished his playing career at Boro before taking over as joint-manager with Paul Foot, has been touted as the favourite to take the vacant role at National League side Wrexham.

Bryan Hughes and Paul Foot cast their eye over a Boro pre-season friendly

Graham Barrow departed the Welsh club earlier this week and rumours have suggested that Hughes, who currently works for the i2i Academy, may make a return to his former stomping ground where he was a huge fans' favourite.

As a manager at Boro, Hughes, alongside Foot, made a hugely positive start to life in the Evo-Stik North, but results turned against the pair and they left to be replaced by current boss Steve Kittrick at the end of 2015.