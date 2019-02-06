Former Scarborough Athletic boss Bryan Hughes hunted by National League club

Former Scarborough Athletic joint-boss Bryan Hughes is being linked with a return to management.
Hughes, who finished his playing career at Boro before taking over as joint-manager with Paul Foot, has been touted as the favourite to take the vacant role at National League side Wrexham.
Graham Barrow departed the Welsh club earlier this week and rumours have suggested that Hughes, who currently works for the i2i Academy, may make a return to his former stomping ground where he was a huge fans' favourite.
As a manager at Boro, Hughes, alongside Foot, made a hugely positive start to life in the Evo-Stik North, but results turned against the pair and they left to be replaced by current boss Steve Kittrick at the end of 2015.