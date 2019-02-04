Former Scarborough Athletic boss Rudy Funk leaves AFC Mansfield

Former Scarborough Athletic boss Rudy Funk has left AFC Mansfield by mutual consent.

Funk, who led Boro to the NCEL Premier title before departing almost four years ago to be replaced by his assistant-managers Paul Foot and Brian Hughes, leaves Mansfield 19th in the Evo-Stik East.

An AFC Mansfield club statement said: “It is with the greatest reluctance that AFC Mansfield and manager Rudy Funk have parted ways by mutual consent.

“We would like to thank Rudy for the last four years, in what has been an incredible rise for this football club, which has achieved the heights of the Northern Premier League thanks to the efforts of Rudy and his team.

“The club would like to put on record our gratefulness for Rudy’s efforts, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“A further statement on the future of the manager’s position will be released in due course.”