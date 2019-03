Former Scarborough Athletic loanee Tom White has been handed a call-up to the England C team.

White spent much of last season at the Flamingo Land Stadium, playing his part in helping Boro to promotion from the Evo-Stik North.

He has since returned to National League outfit Gateshead and has been a revelation in their midfield.

The midfielder will be a part of the England squad, who face up to a Wales C team at Salford City on Tuesday March 19.