Former Scarborough Athletic attacker Cameron Murray has made a switch to the south coast.

The 23-year-old, who spent two spells at Boro, in 2015 and then 2016, has joined a Weymouth side challenging for a place in the National League South.

He had been playing for Weymouth's rivals Dorchester Town this season, his final game for the club being the FA Trophy defeat at the hands of Barnet on Saturday.