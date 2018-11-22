Former Scarborough boss Warnock: We all fear the sack

Former Scarborough FC boss Neil Warnock says managers towards the bottom of the Premier League all expect to be sacked.

Warnock, who led Boro into the Football League in 1987, took charge of Cardiff in October 2016 and guided them to the top flight in May, becoming the first manager to win eight promotions in English football.

After losing six of their first eight league games, Cardiff have achieved two wins from their last four including victory over bottom side Fulham, who have since replaced manager Slavisa Jokanovic with Claudio Ranieri.

"All of the managers down the bottom end know that could easily be around the corner," said Warnock of Jokanovic's sacking.

"We all know that's the industry.

"[Cardiff owner] Vincent [Tan] tells me every time I see him how many managers and agents are ringing him up telling him to sack me and bring in this manager or that manager, and they're all great managers they want him to appoint.

"When I do eventually leave, whenever that is, it will be interesting to see how the club moves forward."

Ranieri's appointment was announced at the same time as Jokanovic's dismissal and Warnock - who was sacked as manager of a QPR side struggling in the Premier League in 2012 - admits that learning of your immediate replacement is a bitter pill to swallow.

"It does leave a taste in your mouth at times when a manager gets appointed five minutes after you've sacked somebody," said Warnock.

"You hear about how they've been in talks with the club for a few days and weeks, but that is football I'm afraid.

"I think that's the one part of football that I detest - but that's how it goes. We all know we're going to get the sack."

