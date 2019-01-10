Former Scarborough College Student bidding to become Miss England

A former Scarborough College student has made the latter stages of Miss England 2019.

Lucy Charlotte Gowan, 20, was selected as one of the last 23 contestents in the competition and is now in the voting stage to make the semi-final of the popular contest.

Lucy currently works for TUI Magic life as a professional singer and dancer.

She is a professionally trained musical theatre performer and has also played Hockey for North Humberside.

The public vote has started and acts as one judge on the panel. Lucy needs the support before voting lines close in order to secure a place in the Miss England semi-final held in June 2019.

A competition spokeswoman said: “People can vote for Lucy now. To vote for her text MISS PHOTO14 to 63333. Texts cost 50p.”

Judges include the national organiser of Miss England Angie Beasley and Fascia Model International Scout “Angie Sinclair” who will also decide who is the most photogenic and charitable.

The contestants who reach the semi final will be invited to participate in a Sports and Eco fashion round, where contestants are invited to create an outfit made from recycled materials as well as raising funds for the Miss World charity Beauty with a Purpose all now part of the competition.

The ultimate winner of Miss England 2019 will be invited to raise awareness for various charities during her reign and will receive a whole host of prizes worth £25,000, including a holiday and a place in Miss World which boasts a prize worth $100,000 for the international winner.

Miss England national director Angie Beasley said: “The competition is much more than a physical beauty contest, the girls are encouraged to be charitable, sporty and an all round good role model.”

The reigning Miss England Alisha Cowie from Newcastle is a forensic science student and part time model.

Visit https://www.missengland.info/qualifiers/photo-heat-2/ for more details about the competition.