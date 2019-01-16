Former Scarborough FC boss Neil Warnock talks Spygate

Former Scarborough FC boss Neil Warnock has weighed in on on the Spygate saga between Leeds United and Derby County.

The EFL announced yesterday they are to undertake a formal investigation after Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa's admission that he sent a spy to Moor Farm ahead of his side's 2-0 win over Derby on Friday night.

They say the actions of Bielsa "appears to contravene the Club's Charter".

And now Cardiff boss Warnock has given his opinion on the furore surrounding the scandal.

He said: "I was asked this week 'what would you do if someone came to watch us' - and I'd just encourage them because it'd confuse them!

"It's one of those things.

"Everybody gets accused at some stage of doing something, it happens.

"I don't think it actually affects the result of the game, just an eye-opener really on what you can do."