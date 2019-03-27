Former Scarborough FC boss Russell Slade linked to return to old stamping ground

Former Scarborough FC manager Russell Slade has been heavily linked to a return to one of his old stamping grounds.

Slade, who led Boro to an FA Cup fourth clash against Chelsea in 2004, has been out of work since being dismissed by Grimsby Town last year.

He is currently 16/1 to take over at League Two outfit Yeovil Town after they sacked their manager Darren Way at the weekend.

Slade had been at the Huish Park helm during their rise up the divisions in the mid-2000s.

Another former Scarborough FC manager Neil Redfearn is also in the running at 25/1.