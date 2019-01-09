Former Scarborough FC man takes the reins at Stoke

Former Scarborough FC midfielder Nathan Jones has been appointed as manager of Stoke City.

Jones, now 45, turned out for Boro in the final campaign in the Football League, playing in the last eight games of the 1998-99 season, including that fateful game against Peterborough United.

With Boro drawing the game 1-1, Carlisle keeper Jimmy Glass scored a late goal to force the McCain Stadium club out of the Football League.

After that he went on to play for Brighton and Yeovil, before taking a step into management.

This season has has led Luton Town into the upper echelons of League One, attracting plenty of interest from above.

And following the sacking of Gary Rowett at Stoke, Jones has taken up the reins at the Championship club.