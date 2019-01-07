Former Scarborough FC trio in the running for York City job

A trio of former Scarborough FC men are in the running to take the vacant manager's role at York City.

Neil Redfearn, who led Scarborough in their last season in the Conference is priced at 10/1 behind ex Huddersfield boss Lee Clark, who is at the head of the betting.

The man who led Boro through to the FA Cup fourth round back in 2003-04, Russell Slade, is 14/1, with David Holdsworth, a former player-coach at the McCain Stadium, at 16/1.

Ex-Bridlington Town boss Billy Heath has been priced at 16/1 as well.

These are all ahead of former Premier League players Harry Kewell and Kevin Nolan in the running.