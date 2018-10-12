Former Scarborough Ladbrokes store could be turned into a restaurant

A vacant property in the heart of Scarborough could soon be brought back into use.

The vacant building that once house Ladbrokes in St Nicholas Street could be turning into a food and drink establishment.

The former bookmakers at 35 St Nicholas Street is now the subject of a planning application to turn the listed building into a Mediterranean restaurant.

At number 35 applicant Ali Kocaltinkum says that his new restaurant would serve 50 people.

The planning statement adds: “The current proposal is to leave the Grade 2 listed exterior of the building completely untouched, the shopfront and entrance door will remain unchanged as will the fire escape/rear access door.

“Internally minor alterations will link a washup area to the proposed open plan kitchen, a bar will be constructed between two existing structural columns.

“The restaurant will offer up to 50 covers and will serve Mediterranean food seven days a week opening at 9.30am and closing at 11.30pm each day.”