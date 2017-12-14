Former Scarborough man wins Leeds Philharmonic carol competition

A former Scarborough man has won the first Leeds Philharmonic Society Christmas Carol Competition for his carol, Christmas Bells.

Christopher Artley, who spent his childhood in Scarborough and attended Barrowcliffe School, won £750 for his efforts and his carol will be published by the Royal School of Church Music (RSCM).

Christmas Bells will be premiered at this year’s Lord Mayors Carol Concerts today at Leeds Town Hall.

A multi award-winning composer, Chris spent 30 years teaching music in schools in the UK and New Zealand where he is now resident and teaches at King’s College, Auckland.

The Leeds Phil was “blown away” by the worldwide response, which saw entries from Taiwan and South Korea, and the overall quality of the entries submitted.