Former Scarborough Mayor speaks of 'inspiration' Bradley after gift to family

A former Mayor of Scarborough has said he thinks about “inspirational” Bradley Lowery almost daily after the borough council voted to gift his family’s charity a parcel of land to build a holiday home for families with children with life-threatening conditions.

Cllr Martin Smith (Con) was speaking after today’s cabinet decision of Scarborough Council to grant the long lease of land to the south of Scalby Manor at “nil value” to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The charity was set up in memory of six-year-old Bradley Lowery who lost his battle to cancer neuroblastoma in July 2017.

One of the last holidays Bradley and his family had together was in Scarborough and it was during this visit his mother Gemma got the idea to give other children and families facing similar challenges a place they could get away together to enjoy their time.

Cllr Smith, who now sits on the council’s cabinet, was Mayor of the borough during Bradley’s visit and spent a day with him and his family.

He said: “Bradley was totally inspirational, a young man so ill yet so full of life. It’s so difficult to forget him and I will never forget him because he would only go down in the cliff lift if he sat on my knee with my robes on.

“Having this place built is a wonderful legacy as he sticks in my memory all the time as he was such a bubbly little gentleman.

“The family took to Scarborough when they first came and the time I spent with him on that was totally fantastic. I think about it daily even though I try not to think about it too much as I get emotional.”

The report, which went before councillors next today, stated that the holiday home will be built over two storeys comprising of five bedrooms, a sensory garden with hot tub/sauna/pool.”

The land is currently used for grazing.

The report added that the leasehold value of the land is approximately £15,000 but lies outside the permitted development limits, meaning it was unlikely to ever to have another scheme approved. The council believes that it could one day get around £50,000 if it sold the land.

However, following today’s decision, it will gift the land to the foundation on a long lease.

Planning permission is still required before work on the building can begin.

Bradley’s mum Gemma Lowery has previously said the town holds a special place in her heart as the location where Bradley had his last holiday.

She said: “He had an amazing time and we made so many beautiful memories there, so it is a very special place to us.”

