Former York City man Flynn McNaughton to train with Scarborough Athletic

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has confirmed that former York City attacker Flynn McNaughton will be training with the club on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old, who is the son of former Scarborough FC legend Mike McNaughton, was released by the Minstermen over the festive period.

Kittrick said: "We've heard good things about Flynn, so we've invited him down to training and we'll take things from there."

McNaughton made his debut for York last season and played a handful of games, which resulted in a pro contract, but he has since dropped out of favour with boss Sam Collins.