Fossil collector buried by landslide on Yorkshire beach

Fishermen dug a fossil hunter out of waist-deep mud after a landslip on a beach near Whitby.

The man was trapped after a cliff fall above Port Mulgrave, between Staithes and Runswick Bay, just after 8pm on Saturday night.

Staithes Coastguard were sent to the beach and found that fishermen had managed to extract the man from the mud.

Leeds man finds 140,000-year-old walrus skull while fossil hunting on Yorkshire clifftop

He had been buried up to his waist by mud and debris.

The Coastguard team had to call for a rescue helicopter to take the casualty to hospital.

A statement on Staithes Coastguard's Facebook page said:

"Due to weather conditions, extremely challenging terrain, and extent of the casualty's injuries, we requested further assistance from Whitby Coastguard and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 912 from Humberside.

"Coastguard team members worked with paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to stabilise the casualty, assess injuries and provide pain relief.

"The casualty was kept warm and as comfortable as possible prior to the arrival of the helicopter.

"Upon arrival of Coastguard Rescue 912, the casualty was further assessed and put into the helicopter stretcher for transport to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

"We wish them a speedy recovery.

"Well done and thank you to everyone involved in this challenging rescue special thanks to the fishermen for assisting with the rescue and raising the alarm.

"Please do not put yourselves at risk. Conditions were extremely challenging and sections of this coastline are prone to land slips due to the current weather.

"Thankfully this was a successful rescue, but please do not risk injuries or worse for the sake of collecting fossils."

.