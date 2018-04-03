Four councillors to be axed in Scarborough

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England has published its final recommendations for new electoral arrangements for Scarborough Borough Council.

Today’s publication follows a public consultation on its draft proposals and draws new boundaries for each council ward across Scarborough.

All but four of Scarborough’s current wards will change as a result of the review.

The Commission’s final recommendations propose that Scarborough should be represented by 46 borough councillors in the future: four fewer than the current arrangement. The recommendations also propose that those councillors should represent eight three-councillor wards, ten two-councillor wards and two one-councillor wards across the borough.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said, “We are extremely grateful to people across Scarborough who took part in the review. The Commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during the consultation.

“We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout Scarborough.”

In response to local feedback during the consultation, the Commission has made changes to some of the wards it put forward for consultation last October.

For example, the Commission previously proposed that part of the parish of Osgodby should be included in the Weaponness & Ramshill ward.

During the consultation, local people argued in favour of keeping the parish wholly within the Cayton ward.

The Commission has listened to those views and now proposes that the whole of the parish of Osgodby should be part of Cayton ward.

Elsewhere in Scarborough, the Commission has made minor changes to its proposed ward boundaries and ward names to reflect local community views.

The new ward names are:

1. Burniston and Cloughton

2. Castle

3. Cayton

4. Danby & Mulgrave

5. Derwent Valley & Moor

6. Eastfield

7. Esk Valley

8. Falsgrave & Stepney

9. Filey

10. Fylingdales & Ravenscar

11. Hunmanby

12. Mayfield

13. Newby

14. Northstead

15. Scalby

16. Seamer

17. Streonshalh

18. Weaponness & Ramshill

19. Whitby West Cliff

20. Woodlands