Four drink drivers arrested in one night in Scarborough

Scarborough Police officers made four drink driving arrests in one night over the weekend.

It was also reported that one male, who was arrested in the town centre, blew almost three and half times over the legal limit and another man was three times over the limit.

A spokesperson from Scarborough Police, said: "Since Band 1 Response began their duties at 7pm on 1st February, there have been a staggering 4 drivers arrested for 'Driving Whilst Over the Prescribed Limit, aka Drink Driving.

"If you are going to drink, please arrange a designated driver or get a taxi home.

"Drink Driving will not be tolerated and Scarborough Police will continue to proactively seek out those posing a risk to other road users."