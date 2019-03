Four people have been injured in a single vehicle collision at Ebberston, Scarborough.

Police received a call by the ambulance service just after 5am.

Four people have been taken to hospital, some with serious injuries, as a vehicle crashed into a house on the West Knapton to Snainton road at Ebberston.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene.

The B1258 at Snainton and the B1415 at Back Lane are currently closed.