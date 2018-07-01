Franks crashed unbeaten 223 as Flixton 2nds crush rivals

Leigh Franks crashed a ridiculously quick double ton as Flixton powered their way to a win by 273 runs against Staxton 2nds in Division One.

Franks took just 94 balls to reach 223 not out, a knock that featured 12 fours and an amazing 20 sixes. He was particularly savage in the latter half of his innings, with Staxton only bowling 19 dot balls to him.

His tally, along with 51 from opener Josh Till, 49 from Noman Shabir, 34 from Elliott Hatton and 32 from Cameron Anderson took Flixton to 409-3.

Liam Scott tried his hardest with 38, but three wickets from Peter Kay ended the Staxton push on 136.

Tom Pateman was another man in batting form as Brompton beat Cloughton by 50 runs.

Pateman struck an unbeaten 101, with Tom Varey chipping in with 53 and Michael Thompson 34. Aaron Virr bagged 4-41 for Cloughton, which included a hat-trick.

Gary Jordan, Aaron Virr and Paul Virr all reached the 30s, with Paul Virr adding 29 not out, but Cloughton dropped off the pace.

Liam Cousins will have been disappointed to be on the losing side as his Ganton side slipped to a 10-run defeat against Scalby 2nds.

Scalby made their way top 212-6, with Lee Kerr (66), James Wainwright (38), Paul Marton (35) and Luke Howland (25no) providing the highlights.

Cousins then remained undefeated on 94, with John Bannister making 32, but Ganton just didn't have enough.

Ben Briggs had a useful afternoon in Sherburn's defeat of Wykeham by 67 runs.

Jamie Thompson (50), Briggs (39) and Phil Pickard (29) took Sherburn to 194-8, with Dave Pearson taking four of the wickets.

Scores in the 30s from Ezra Pashby and Steve Clegg gave Wykeham hope, but Briggs' 5-20 and Dan Simpson's 4-51 polished off the job.

Andy Holden rolled back the years as Cayton inflicted more pain on basement boys Thornton Dale in the Premier Division.

Tim Hunt was the only Dale batsman to impress as Holden picked up 5-8 in their closing tally of 72.

Iain Farrow kept things interesting with 3-22, but an unbeaten 43 from James Small wrapped it up.

Ebberston remain in top spot following their 122-run victory over Nawton Grange.

Eddie Craggs (62), Jon Mason (56), Alex Machen (41), Eddie Swiers (28no) and Tom Brickman (28) pushed Ebberston to a commanding 253-7.

There was some grit from Tim Sharples with 50, but Cooper Barnes (5-31) played his part in bowling Grange out for 131.

Filey are still right up there after a tight three-wicket success over Heslerton.

Heslerton progressed to 151, with Rob Middlewood (53) and Stu Pickard (30) scoring the runs, David Brannan (4-19) and Tom Fitzgerald (3-45) took the wickets.

Paul Kinghorn kept the pressure on Filey with 3-20, but 50 from Adam Ditchburn, 45 from Nathan Robson and an unbeaten 31 from Josh Dawson sealed the Filey win.

Staithes stunned high-flying Staxton when they won their clash by three wickets.

Andy Dove was the chief contributor for Staxton with 46, but 5-31 from Simon Bowes and 3-23 from Chris Morrison took them out for 129.

That tally was eventually passed thanks to 40 from Morrison, 25 from Bowes and 24 from Tennant. Elliot Cooper's 3-20 kept Staithes on their toes.

Scalby were three wickets better than Seamer on the day.

Seamer were bowled out for 150 with Lachlan Cooke bagging five wickets, Paul Hesp three and James Ledden two. Gregg Chadwick (44) and Darrol Lewis (29) led the Seamer charge.

Ledden's 46 was added to by 38 from Ryan Labuschagne and 36 from Chris Malthouse, as Adam Morris' 3-35 was in vain.

An unbeaten 55 from Connor Lupton and 29 not out from Crain Thompson led Mulgrave past Forge Valley's 143 in a five-wicket win.

Eric Hall scored the majority of the Valley runs, while Mark Jackson bagged 5-42.