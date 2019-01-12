Free advice on digital tax submissions

A Scarborough accountancy firm is offering free initial advice to the farming community on government plans to make all tax submissions digital.

Making Tax Digital is to be phased in by tax collectors from April, when VAT-registered businesses with a turnover of more than £85,000 will be required to keep digital records, and submit digital VAT returns.

Mark Asquith of Asquith and Co, said: “This major change will affect all businesses types. But it will impact particularly on farmers because many are without reliable broadband connections and many still keep handwritten records.

“Also, it’s not uncommon for farmers to work upwards of 100 hours per week; farmers have other priorities for their time.”

Asquith & Co was established in 2001, and covers Filey, Malton, Bridlington, Whitby and surrounding areas.