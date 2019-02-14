Free central heating scheme to help people in Scarborough and Ryedale keep warm

North Yorkshire County Council has secured funding to help people living in Ryedale, Scarborough and Hambleton reduce their energy bills and transform their home heating facilities.

Homeowners and private renting tenants that currently use inefficient storage heaters, room heaters or fires could get an A-rated gas-powered central heating system installed in their home at no cost.

To qualify for the funding, each resident must either be in receipt of certain state benefits or have a household income below £21,000 and live in a property that wastes energy.

Householders that are vulnerable to the effects of living in a cold home could also receive support.

North Yorkshire County Council was one of a number of successful Local Authorities to secure funding through the Warm Homes Fund in November – an innovative funding stream established by National Grid to help make households in Great Britain warmer, healthier and cheaper to heat.

The County Council worked with energy experts, YES Energy Solutions and the Warm and Well Team at Citizens Advice Mid-North Yorkshire to secure more than £250,000 of funding.

Ryedale District Council, Scarborough Borough Council and Hambleton District Council have also provided match funding to support installations in their areas.

There are also separate grants available to help connect homes to the mains gas network.

The scheme aims to install first time gas central heating systems in homes across the three districts, helping eligible householders switch to a more cost effective fuel and efficient home heating system.

County Cllr Caroline Dickinson, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Public Health, Prevention and Supported Housing said: “We are delighted to be able to offer householders in Ryedale, Scarborough and Hambleton the opportunity to upgrade their heating facilities and keep warm for less.

“Studies have shown that gas central heating is three to four times cheaper than electric heating.

“This scheme will not only help eligible residents reduce their fuel bills, but improve the energy efficiency of properties in North Yorkshire through the installation of modern mains gas central heating.”

YES Energy Solutions is managing the scheme on behalf of the councils.

They have started to promote the offer and carry out home surveys in the area.

People who would like to know if they qualify can contact YES Energy Solutions on 01422 880100.