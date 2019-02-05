Free fun-day to support disabled people to be held at Scarborough Sports Village

A Scarborough swimming group is hoping to make a splash with a free fun-day designed to support disabled people who want to keep active.

The activity day run by Scarborough Disabled Swimming Group and other disability sporting groups will take place at Scarborough Sports Village on Saturday 16 February from 5.30pm until 8pm.

Those with a disability and their families are invited to attend the event which will include a free bouncy castle, games of bowls with buggies, hydro-rehabilitation equipment and advice, and a chance to try out accessible bikes with Scarborough and Ryedale Community Cycling.

There will be an opportunity to learn about and take part in new age curling, chair volleyball, frame football and boccie - an inclusive paralympic sport similar to bowls which uses a softer ball.

The Scarborough Disability Action Group, an organisation offering people with a disability the chance to meet new friends and engage in arts, crafts and keeping fit, Epilepsy Action Scarborough, The Encephalitis Society and provider of year-round sports training, North Yorkshire Special Olympics will also be present on the day.