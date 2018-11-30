Free land trains and parking for Sewerby's Weekend of Christmas

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has made travelling to the Weekend of Christmas at Sewerby Hall and Gardens this weekend (December 1 and 2) even easier.

Land trains will run regularly, every 30 minutes, from East Riding Leisure Bridlington to Sewerby Hall and Gardens between 10am and 3pm on both days, and will be free on both Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, parking in all East Riding of Yorkshire Council car parks, both on-street and off-street in Bridlington, will be free of charge on both days, in common with those across the East Riding on weekends in December leading up to Christmas.

The Weekend of Christmas is expected to be very popular, and although the usual car park at Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be open as normal, visitors to the event are encouraged to enjoy a trip on the free land train service on both days and take advantage of free parking at East Riding of Yorkshire Council car parks in the town centre.

The Weekend of Christmas will include husky sled rides, brand new Rusticus Theatre Arts’ Nutcracker Adventures, and traditional carol concerts from Buckrose Concert Band and the New International Chamber Ensemble, all complemented by seasonal face painting and a display by the York Birds of Prey Centre.

There will also be children’s activities in the house hosted by the council’s museum team, alongside seasonal workshop sessions in the zoo. Traditional fare will be available from the Clock Tower Café.

The house itself is decorated in all its festive glory, and includes the return of the popular exhibition, ‘The Making of Christmas’.

For details of all the events taking place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens together with opening times and admission prices, visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk or call (01262) 673769. Customers can save ten per cent off admission by booking online in advance.