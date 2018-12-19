Free Scarborough and Whitby leisure access for emergency services staff this Christmas

This Christmas, Everyone Active will open the doors to its leisure centres for free to all members of the emergency services and frontline NHS colleagues.

This goodwill gesture is in recognition of the hard work the emergency services carry out, particularly over the Christmas period, when they are working long and unsociable hours away from loved ones.

From Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve, those who hold a valid Emergency Services ID card will be granted free-of-charge access to the gyms and swimming pools across at Whitby and

Pindar Leisure Centres as well as Scarborough Sports Village.

Paul Dowling, East Regional Director for Everyone Active, said: “Christmas is a special time of year, but many emergency service workers put in extra shifts and incredibly long hours to keep us safe and well.

“With our centres open early to late, we wanted to do something to show our appreciation.

“Whether they want to stop by for a hot shower, a swim in the pool or to let off some steam in the gym, we will welcome them through our doors.”

All emergency services staff will be required to fill in the necessary Health & Safety forms and watch the online induction before being granted free and unlimited access to the centres over the festive period.

Click here for more information about your local site’s opening times.