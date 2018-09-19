Free session for business showcase at Scarborough Spa

Families are being invited to a free event as part of Scarborough Science and Engineering Week.

It will give pupils and students the chance to see the inspiring real-world applications of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Scarborough Science and Engineering Week.

The biggest-ever employer-led event takes place at Scarborough Spa from October 9 to 11 and more than 3,000 young people from schools throughout the area will be able to discover career and study opportunities.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the event will be open 9am until 4pm for pre-registered schools.

The Tuesday careers evening event will be held from 4.30pm until 6.30pm and will be open for free to families.

Among the exhibitors will be major employers and organisations including Sirius Minerals, McCain, Rosti Automotive, Bosch, Kingspan, Firmac, Schneider, Plaxton, the University of Hull, Derwent Training, Flamingo Land, Scarborough UTC and Scarborough Sixth Form, plus the Army, Navy and the RAF.

It is the ninth year of Scarborough Science and Engineering Week which began at a Plaxton showroom, run in conjunction with engineers Unison.

Since then more than 30,000 youngsters from primary and secondary schools have visited the hands-on exhibitions, some now working in or studying engineering.

The three day annual event is organised by Scarborough Business Ambassadors, the North Yorkshire Business and Education Partnership (NYBEP), and the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership (the LEP), North Yorkshire County Council, Scarborough Borough Council, The Spa, and Sirius Minerals.

A spokesman for the Business Ambassadors said: "We are delighted to invite families to attend the free evening session so that parents can see for themselves the fantastic and rewarding career opportunities available for young people in a huge range of options.

"And this is a crucial event for students to see informative and engaging displays and to talk to a superb showcase of local, regional and national businesses and organisations which all look forward to this special event.

"We need greater skills locally and nationally and this three-day exhibition is a perfect chance to help tackle this gap."

There will also be useful information on education and training opportunities.

Also taking place at the event is a Balloon Car Race Challenge with teams designing and creating a balloon-propelled car made from everyday items.

For more information about the challenge, or the evening session please contact events@nybep.org.uk

More details on the scarboroughengineeringweek.com website.