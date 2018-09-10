Frickley await the winners of Boro and Marine clash

Scarborough Athletic will entertain Frickley Athletic at the Flamingo Land Stadium in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup if they can topple Marine on Tuesday evening.

Boro drew 1-1 at Marine on Saturday, resulting in a rematch between the two Evo-Stik Premier clubs. The winner will go on the face Frickley on Saturday September 22.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "We had probably about 90% of the chances in the game on Saturday.

"We just have to go out there, get at them and then hopefully come away with the right result.

"At the moment we are not thinking about the possibility of playing against Frickley because there is still a job to do.

"We played against Frickley in pre-season and drew, so if we did meet up again, it would show how well we have both developed, in a game with a lot more meaning to it."

Boro are likely to welcome midfielder Matty Dixon back into the squad for the clash with Marine.