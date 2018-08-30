Friends and family pay tribute to Gary in annual cricket match

Friends and family paid tribute to batsman Gary Jones last Friday in a memorial match at Flixton Cricket Club.

The charity game was staged to remember Jones, who was a hugely popular cricketer in the local leagues with Flixton and Scarborough among others.

Action from the game

He tragically passed away in 2009.

A Chris Allen XI lost out by 67 runs to Mick Walmsley’s Plaxton XI.

The Plaxton side batted first and posted 157-8 from 15 overs, then Allen’s team finished on 90-9.

Allen said: “Thanks to Flixton CC for running the bar and barbecue and the use of the ground which was in great nick as normal.

“Also thanks to everyone that donated raffle prizes and to Rob Lacey and John Ward for umpiring.”