Friends at full tilt to help Holly Ward

Patients and staff at Scarborough Hospital have benefited from the Scarborough League of Friends following the donation of a special chair.

The new ‘tilt in space’ chair means that orthopaedic patients with limited mobility can leave their bed and sit in comfort.

Therapy assistant Gail Dawes approached the Friends of Scarborough Hospital to see whether they could help in providing the chair for patients on Holly Ward.

The chair, costing over £3,500, can be tilted as a unit and every part of it can be adjusted to give the right level of support to ensure the patient is comfortable.

Zoe Jennings, ward sister, said: “We are so grateful to the Friends of Scarborough Hospital for this donation. The chair provides comfort to patients who need that extra level of support. It’s so nice to be able to offer facility like this which is way outside of our budget – it makes such a difference.”