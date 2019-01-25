How schools have performed according to the latest GCSEs results

From best to worst: find out how schools in the Scarborough area did at GCSEs

As secondary school league tables are revealed, we look at the best and worst performing schools in and around Scarborough according to their Progress 8.

Here's how schools have performed in terms of Progress 8 (the progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4), the percentage of pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs and attainment score (how well pupils have performed in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications).

Progress 8: 0.87 (well above average)'Grade 5 or above in English and maths: 61%'Attainment 8 score: 56.6

1. Ryedale School, Beadlam

Progress 8: 0.45 (above average)'Grade 5 or above in English and maths: 58%'Attainment 8 score: 49.7

2. Scalby School, Scarborough

Progress 8: 0.29 (above average)'Grade 5 or above in English and maths: 46%'Attainment 8 score: 48.8

3. St Augustine's, Scarborough

Progress 8: 0.16 (average)'Grade 5 or above in English and maths: 38%'Attainment 8 score: 46.2

4. Norton College

