From best to worst: find out how schools in the Scarborough area did at GCSEs

As secondary school league tables are revealed, we look at the best and worst performing schools in and around Scarborough according to their Progress 8.

Here's how schools have performed in terms of Progress 8 (the progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4), the percentage of pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs and attainment score (how well pupils have performed in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications).

1. Ryedale School, Beadlam Progress 8: 0.87 (well above average)'Grade 5 or above in English and maths: 61%'Attainment 8 score: 56.6

2. Scalby School, Scarborough Progress 8: 0.45 (above average)'Grade 5 or above in English and maths: 58%'Attainment 8 score: 49.7

3. St Augustine's, Scarborough Progress 8: 0.29 (above average)'Grade 5 or above in English and maths: 46%'Attainment 8 score: 48.8

4. Norton College Progress 8: 0.16 (average)'Grade 5 or above in English and maths: 38%'Attainment 8 score: 46.2

