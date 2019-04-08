From Darth Vader to Captain America, see all the amazing pictures from this year's Sci-Fi Scarborough One of the highlights of this year's Sci-Fi convention were the amazing costumes created by fans. As thousands gathered at the Spa to meet their superheroes, we look at some of this year's cosplayers. 1. Sci-Fi Scarborough 2019 Dad and his little Princess Leia. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Sci-Fi Scarborough 2019 Janet Morley as Roxas. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Sci-Fi Scarborough 2019 The Danganronpa team having fun. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Sci-Fi Scarborough 2019 Spider-man visited the Sci-Fi convention. Picture by Keith Humphrey other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4