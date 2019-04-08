Darth Vader arrives with his Imperial troops.

From Darth Vader to Captain America, see all the amazing pictures from this year's Sci-Fi Scarborough

One of the highlights of this year's Sci-Fi convention were the amazing costumes created by fans.

As thousands gathered at the Spa to meet their superheroes, we look at some of this year's cosplayers.

Dad and his little Princess Leia.

1. Sci-Fi Scarborough 2019

Janet Morley as Roxas.

2. Sci-Fi Scarborough 2019

The Danganronpa team having fun.

3. Sci-Fi Scarborough 2019

Spider-man visited the Sci-Fi convention. Picture by Keith Humphrey

4. Sci-Fi Scarborough 2019

